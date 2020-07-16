Rihanna launches (finally) Fenty of the Skin, its new brand of skin care

He was missing more than that. After the success of his fashion brand, and their brand of cosmetics, “Fenty Beauty,” Rihanna unveils its first brand of skin care called ” Fenty of the Skin “. What can we expect ? In your account of Instagram, the singer was released on Tuesday, July 14, the first images of its new line. Totally démaquillée, can be seen in her bathroom in full session of care. We quickly found out the three products that will be available starting on July 31 of the next year (exclusively in FentySkin.com). In a couple of hours, the publication has been seen almost three million times. A sample of a new hit, that totally makes them want to know more for all the fans of the singer.

The beauty for all

Since the launch in September of 2017, your makeup of the brand “Fenty Beauty,” Rihanna has become a big name in the world of beauty. In addition, the effectiveness of its products and its desire to offer cosmetics designed for all. With his trademark, the singer of barbados shakes a little in the codes of beauty. Your goal ? To represent all the skin tones. Therefore, it reveals fifty shades of concealer, anti-dark circles, and almost the same amount of marker. To promote its new products, the young man opted for campaigns that highlight the women and the cultures are under-represented. Rihanna is an example of a beauty that is inclusive, and follows without hesitation.