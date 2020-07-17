Rihanna launches (finally) Fenty Skin, its new skincare brand

They were only missing that. After the success of her fashion label, and her cosmetics brand, “Fenty Beauty”, Rihanna unveils her first skincare brand called “Fenty Skin”. What to expect On her Instagram account, the singer published Tuesday, July 14, the first images of her new line. Completely cleansed, you can see it in its bathroom during a treatment session. We quickly discover three products that will be available from July 31 (exclusively on FentySkin.com). In a matter of hours, the post was viewed nearly three million times. A foretaste of a new success that makes all fans of the singer want to know more.

Beauty for all Since the launch in September 2017 of her makeup brand “Fenty Beauty “, Rihanna has become a big name in the world of beauty. We praise both the effectiveness of its products and its willingness to offer cosmetics designed for everyone. With her brand, the Barbadian singer is gradually shaking up the codes of beauty. His goal? Represent all skin tones. Thus, it reveals fifty shades of foundations and concealers and almost as many highlighters. To promote her new products, the young woman opts for campaigns that highlight women and under-represented cultures. Rihanna sets the example of inclusive beauty, and we follow her without hesitation.