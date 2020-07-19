Rihanna launches her Fenty Skin beauty care line

Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold. Just under three years after the launch of her makeup brand Fenty Beauty, the singer will soon launch her new line dedicated to skincare: Fenty Skin.

Fenty Ski: the Fenty Beauty skincare range

The rumor has been swelling for several months, it has just been confirmed on social networks by the star herself. Rihanna replied on Twitter to a message from a fan asking when a line of Fenty skincare would finally be launched. Rihanna replied “The wait is over soon my sister. You can count on me #FentySkin”

And in parallel, an Fenty Skin Instagram account was launched. It has two publications so far. This famous tweet from the interpreter of Umbrella, and a video presentation.