Rihanna launches playlists Fenty, to accompany us throughout the summer

While recently Rihanna launched Fenty Beautythe singer has decided to conquer a little more of the world of culture through the creation of playlists Fenty in Apple Musicto accompany us throughout the summer. And there is something for all tastes !

Who are the artists that have posted their playlists ?

In the program : guitarist, singer, composer and record producer Steve Lacy it begins with a playlist that mixes both the disk as the rock, sounds, accents, Latin or hip hop. There is also a selection of titlesImaan Hammam. This mannequin, Dutch, moroccan, and egyptian and global ambassador of the She is the Firstpropose to the sounds of the new Afrobeat, but also of Hip-hop through the ballroom. And because of this playlist is a real mixture of musical genres, Jahleel Weaverthe deputy director of the creation of Fenty, leads us to the RnB/Soul music of the 60’s and 70’s with legends such as Betty Wright or Stevie Wonder but also with new participants, such as Thundercat and Octavio. Artists that are also a direct product of the first Fenty, A Social Club in April of last year. These lists are eclectic, is added to theAngelo Dioptersthe former director and founder of the new york brand Awakewhat features of the sounds, mixing salsa, funk and classic 80’s for the occasion. Each playlist will be accompanied by her own artwork, created from prints of the series Release 6-20 and stamped with the logo of Fenty Maze.

