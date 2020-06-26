Rihanna launches playlists signed Fenty for this summer !

The singer Rihanna has released a playlist called Fenty, to join us this summer ! It gives you more details.

Rihanna has already launched its brand of lingerie Savage x Fenty. On the other hand, was very well received !

In fact, their different collections blend of style and comfortt. It is for this reason that the brand of Rihanna was a success.

In addition, the young man has just launched Fenty Beauty. This time the very barbadienen is tackling the world of cosmetics.

And it is believed that it has found its place also. Once more the diversity of products it offers, has made the difference.

Why stop there, so in such good shape ? Rihanna decided to conquer a little more of the world of culture !

Rihanna: the playlits signed Fenty

In fact, Rihanna has just released different playlists signed Fenty ! You can also find in the Apple of Music.

And there is something for all styles ! In the program: Latin, hip-hop, or even Rnb/Soul.

Steve Lacy launches the kick-off and, therefore, offers a playlist that the mix of disco and rock. But also the sound of the tones of Latin or still. the hip-hop.

The model Imaan Hammam it has also helped with his selection of titles. The sound will be Afrobeat, hip hop and dancehall.

Also Rihanna really wanted to your playlist, either a mixture of musical genres. Therefore, the deputy director of Fenty, Jahleel Weaver, offers us a playlist a little different.

In effect, we’re going to be dancing to the rhythms more Rnb/Soul music of the 60’s and 70’s. Then, we retain the values of Stevie Wonder or Betty Wright.

Angelo Diopters, founder of the mark Awake also put a small grain of salt. We offers as well a playlist funk classics of the 80’s!!

Then there will be no vacation this summer, but it is in the playlist Rihanna we are going to travel !

