Rihanna leaves room for the mystery surrounding its new collection Fenty !

Rihanna has known a huge success with their brands. The star is intended to be very mysterious about their new collection Fenty.

Rihanna focuses on its brands for several years. The singer is preparing to release a new collection Fenty very mysterious.

In recent years, Rihanna has become much more than a singer. The star has built a veritable empire, with its brands and she never stops to innovate. After a brand of cosmetics and lingerie, she has created a brand of clothing.

Your brand Fenty appeals to the fans and they are many to buy the products of the star. The singer tries to affects all women, with a wide selection of cosmetics but also the clothes and the underwear.

As well, there is always something for all sizes and Rihanna has done everything possible to be close to their fans. She chose models with different morphologies and décomplexe women.

In a couple of days, the singer it is going to launch a new collection Fenty. However, it is still very discreet about it and it intrigues fans.

Rihanna, very mysterious about his new collection Fenty !

The summer is coming and Rihanna don’t want to miss this summer season. Therefore, on the 20th of June she will launch a new collection clothing Fenty. The star only revealed that little information about it and the fans are eager.

In Instagram, the singer likes to put a countdown. Up to now, has not revealed any photos of her new collection and she has not made any comment on this topic. Does anyone know what is going to be how your next creations.

As well, fans are curious and they are anxious to be able to see the new collection. In any case, we can expect something very beautiful and Rihanna surely you are going to choose as a model to highlight your products.

However, other fans are a little disappointed. In fact, all they were thinking that the countdown was to announce a date for his next album. It has been a long time that they are waiting for the R9. ” I thought it was on the album. My heart stopped for three seconds “said by a fan on Instagram.

