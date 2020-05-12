Rihanna made few confidences about her love life

Interviewed by Anna Wintour, Rihanna confided about her desire to baby and on her love life. Confidences rare for one who wishes to preserve at all costs its secret garden.

Rihanna is the star of this edition of November 2019 of the american magazine “Vogue”. Interviewed by Anna Wintour, the singer of 31 years, who poses on the cover, has long been entrusted on his career, but, more rare, his private life. In a relationship for 2017 with the saudi businessman Hassan Jameel (31 years), the interpreter of “Diamonds” is actually shows a very low profile on his romance. With the high priestess of fashion, however, she agreed to deliver, confirming that his love story was going on at marvel. “Yes, I have a boyfriend. I am in an exclusive relationship for some time now, and it is going really well, so I’m happy,” she slipped.

The question of whether she wanted to one day become the mother of the family, so that fans of the suspect just happens to be pregnant, Huey replied in the affirmative. “Without any doubt”, she added. She also admitted that she would choose her friend John Galliano to design her wedding dress.

Support to Kaepernick, Trump down

During his interview with Anna Wintour, the designer of the brand Fenty Beauty has also confirmed that it had refused to produce during the last Super Bowl in support of the player Colin Kaepernick, who became persona non grata in the NFL for kneeling during the american national anthem to protest against racism in the United States and the police violence towards minorities. “I would not have dared to. Why do that ? Was that it would have benefited ? Not mine. I didn’t want to be sold. There are things in this organization (the NFL), with which I absolutely don’t agree. And I didn’t want to go there and serve them”, she explained. She also took the opportunity to reiterate his dislike for Donald Trump. “The person most mentally ill in the United States today seems to be the president,” she said.

Has to read also : Rihanna, you have to be “crazy” to ignore climate change