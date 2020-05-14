Rihanna made her debut on the list of musicians on the Sunday Times Rich in no. 3

FILE PHOTO: 51st NAACP Image Awards – Photo Room – Pasadena, California, United States, February 22, 2020 – Rihanna poses backstage with her award by the president. / Photo taken on November 10, 2018 / REUTERS / Danny Moloshok

LONDON (Reuters) – singer Rihanna has stormed into the list of musicians on the Sunday Times Rich at number three, with a wealth estimated at 468 million pounds ($576 million), thanks in part to the success of its brands of fashion and cosmetics with the owner of Louis Vuitton. LVMH.

Rihanna, age 32, born in Barbados, now based in London, has surpassed some of the more famous musicians of Great Britain such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart in the list of the richest in the country.

The composer’s musical hit by Andrew Lloyd Webber and former Beatle Paul McCartney tops the list with around 800 million pounds sterling each.

Known for her looks bold and colourful on the red carpet, Rihanna has become a force more influential in the world of fashion and has eight successful albums.

“Rihanna illustrates the seismic shift that we have seen in the rich List in recent years. Once dominated by the wealth inherited, the majority of our 1000 entries are now self-study with humble beginnings and even troubled in life that are driven to work exceptionally hard, ” said Robert Watt, compiler of the list.

Ed Sheeran arrives at the head of the ranks of young british musicians the richest (aged 30 years or less) with a fortune of 200 million pounds sterling.

“The tours remain the largest source of income for many numbers filling the stadiums to our list of musicians,” said Watts. “But the epidemic of Covid has ruined the plans of concerts and we expect, therefore, that the wealth of many of these musicians stabilises during the coming year.”

