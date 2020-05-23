Rihanna, Migos, The Weeknd, Drake… the dates for their albums announced

Universal Music France organised this Friday, September 6, the convention re-entry to the Olympia . It was during this evening that several important information have been revealed regarding future album releases, for the end of the year . The first important information is that the end of the year is going to be very hot on the side of the outputs to the States – States .

So you find that Kanye West, Drake, Migos and The Weeknd will be releasing their albums at the month of November. Suffice to say that this month is going to be very dense . Otherwise, one also learns that the ninth album Rihanna is planned for the month of December, history finished the year 2019 in madness . A new huge for the fans who are waiting for his return for almost 4 years, after Anti unveiled in January 2016 .

Side French rap, we had a few announcements too . Kalash that comes from letting go of a snippet of a new feat with Damso is expected to release an album in October, Soolking, Gradur and IAM in November, and Kaaris expected to release its sixth album for December .