Rihanna, more than 15 years of career and still a huge success

There is a stack of fifteen years, may 23, 2005, Rihanna found international success with his first hit, “Pon De Replay”.

It is a beautiful birthday celebrated by Rihanna and his fans. On Sunday, the singer of 32 years has been expressed on Instagram to mark the fifteenth anniversary of the release of the pipe that was revealed to the whole world, “Pon De Replay”. After you have identified the creation by his admirers of the hashtag “15 Rihanna”, the main concerned has expressed his emotion and gratitude.

“You helped me to hold on”

“Thank you all for the love ! It is amazing. I have the impression that it was just yesterday that I landed in the corridors (of the label) Dej Jam, waiting to audition for Jay-Z. “Pon De Replay” is where it all began… 15 years later I am here thanks be to God who guided me to you, and you guys have me helped to hold good, you have helped me, tolerated, loved, you have been frank with me and we will always be connected through it. I love you Navy (his nickname for his fans, editor’s note) and I love you. I am so grateful to have you as my fans and my family,” she wrote in her story Instagram.

Rihanna thanked fans for their support on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of his hit “Pon De Replay” © instagram

Early lightning

Spotted in 2003 by producer Evan Rogers and Carl Sturken, the star barbadian had registered in their side a few demos to record companies, signing under their label, Syndicated Rhythm Productions, before meeting in 2005, Jay-Z, boss of the label Dej Jam Recordings (he left in 2008, and then launch Roc Nation). It is to the side of his new mentor that Rihanna has unveiled the may 23, 2005 “Pon De Replay” from her first album “Music of the Sun”. The following year, with his second studio album entitled “A Girl Like Me”, she continued her ascent with the hits “SOS” and “Unfaithful”, before walking away with all the prizes, including its first Grammy Award, for “Umbrella” (an extract from his third album released in 2007 “Good Girl Gone Bad”).

Fifteen years later, the success is still as huge for “Huey”. His ninth studio album, scheduled to be released this year, is one of the most anticipated of the music industry. She is also a successful businesswoman, with its lingerie brands (Savage), ready-to-wear and make-up (Fenty), who was associated last year with the LVMH group to expand his empire.

