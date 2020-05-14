Rihanna moved to Paris !

Rihanna has recently turned up the temperature by unveiling her new lingerie collection Savage x Fenty, where she was asked to develop its products . The singer is the richest of the world going in a new direction in his life by moving with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel, in the most beautiful city in the world : Paris. In fact, accustomed to the comings and goings in the capital city, since she lived between Paris, London and Los Angeles ( its luxury villa is for rent) ,

Huey has taken up residence in Paris in the Sixteenth district since mid – Julyaided by interior decorator Linda Pinto . This move goes hand in hand with his new business since the Barbadian has joined the house of LVMH with the launch of its own brand of ready – to – wear Fenty in may 2019 .

So if you are wandering around Paris, can – be that you’ll see the Huey . . .