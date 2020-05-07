Rihanna offers lingerie very sexy Savage x Fenty !

Rihanna is still rocking the canvas ! The bomb has unveiled its most beautiful creations Savage X Fenty. And viewers have loved it !

Rihanna knows how to please his fans ! The star has shared photos tvery sexy of its latest collections Savage X Fenty. What to do climb up the temperature !

Rihanna has more than one string to his bow ! Indeed, the pretty brunette does most of her singing career. It is also launched in the styling by creating its own brands !

The it-girl has imagined Savage X Fenty 2018. The concept ? Offer sexy lingerie for all body types. And surprise, surprise ! His creations have become essential in the whole world.

Rihanna proved a massive hit with his underwear trends. It must be said that the young woman sets the bar very high ! She imagines collections always more sexy for her clients. And some models do not make long fire on her online shop !

Yesterday, Riri took advantage of the confinement to a best of of his most beautiful creations. It has as well unveiled pictures hot on Instagram. Bikini, body, boob… the star has thought of everything !

We can also discover the famous muses Savage X Fenty. The tops are posing and reveal their favourite models. Enough to turn the heads of the users !

Rihanna proved a massive hit with his brand of lingerie !

Internet users have been many to react on the social networks. In effect, these are under the spell of the brand Rihanna. And they did not hesitate to make it known !

The bomb harvest, and more 70 000 I like with its selection of sexy lingerie. But that’s not all ! The designer has also got many compliments.

“I love it, I’m going to do a command “,“Always so stylish ! “,“The bikini is canon “, “Bravo ! Very on trend “ can we thus read in the comments.

The fans have also made some suggestions to their idol. Indeed, these all they call for bathrobes and pajamas to stay trendy during the confinement. Then, Rihanna will she listen to their requests ? To follow !

