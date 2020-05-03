Rihanna: Paris, the city of his heart ? – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna will she actually move to Paris ?

In addition to his trips to many in Paris, Rihanna had also decided to settle in the capital. An ad that had ignited the Internet. According to the magazine Public, the young woman was to settle in the 16th arrondissement with his now ex-boy-friend – Hassan Jameel. But in view of their recent separation, fans are wondering if the move would still be topical…

Paris seems to be definitely a city that Rihanna loves. Simple pied-à-terre or a real home, no one knows for the moment. Many people agree that it would be logical that the star is in the capital full time.

In effect, this would allow him to manage as best she can, Fenty with LVMH. If it is a simple flat pass, Rihanna will be able to enjoy it during very important events in the fashion, like the Fashion Week.

Rihanna in Paris ? The Internet ignites

It did not take long for the internet users so that they can learn the new move in. Specifically on Twitter, fans of Rihanna are in are given to heart joy. In fact, they were many to divert this situation with moments of daily life and that meet in paris. All with GIFs. First example, the transport.