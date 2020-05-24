Rihanna pays tribute to a model with a disability who is deceased

This Saturday, December 21st, Rihanna, who is preparing a new album, held, through a post on his account Instagram, to a tribute to Mama Caxa mannequin amputee of the right leg with which the singer has recently worked, has died at only 30 years old.
The young woman had broken the codes in scrolling with his prosthesis and crutches for brands like ASOS or Sephora when the New York Fashion Week.
The announcement of death was made via the account Instagram of Mama Cax, Rihanna has immediately reacted to the sad news : “A queen. A force. A beauty that is powerful that has made its force on the scene of a Savage x Fenty this year, and it inspired so many people across the world”
There is little, Mama Cax, his real name Cacsmy Brutus announced have new health concerns. In a hospital in london, the caregivers had detected blood clots “in his leg, his thigh, his abdomen and near the filter cellar at the entrance of the lungs”. Unfortunately, it has not survived his worries.