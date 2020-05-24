Rihanna pays tribute to a model with a disability who is deceased

This Saturday, December 21st, Rihanna, who is preparing a new album, held, through a post on his account Instagram, to a tribute to Mama Caxa mannequin amputee of the right leg with which the singer has recently worked, has died at only 30 years old .

The young woman had broken the codes in scrolling with his prosthesis and crutches for brands like ASOS or Sephora when the New York Fashion Week .

The announcement of death was made via the account Instagram of Mama Cax, Rihanna has immediately reacted to the sad news : “A queen . A force . A beauty that is powerful that has made its force on the scene of a Savage x Fenty this year, and it inspired so many people across the world”

There is little, Mama Cax, his real name Cacsmy Brutus announced have new health concerns . In a hospital in london, the caregivers had detected blood clots “in his leg, his thigh, his abdomen and near the filter cellar at the entrance of the lungs” . Unfortunately, it has not survived his worries .