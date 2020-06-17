Rihanna pays tribute to the courage of the women and activists ” of the Magazine 100%Culture

The stars are becoming more and more of the mobilization against racism. After that the movement ” Black Lives Matter “, the singer Rihanna, in her recent post on Instagram has been referred to the case of Adama Traoré.

The young black man had lost his life in 2016, after an investigation of the police of the Persian (95). Since her death, her sister Assa Traoré is campaigning to get justice and prevent the case of his brother repeats. Rihanna, therefore, has decided to give its support to this black activist in the fight that lasts 4 years.

“The activism of black is so powerful. It is built on a legacy of those brave people who struggle against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us “wrote the singer in his place, while the inclusion of a number of activists involved in this battle, including Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, Emily Malan and Kimberly Latrice both photographers.

Rihanna has by his words made a beautiful tribute to these activists who have in their own way contributed in the fight against racism.

Irene COULIBALY