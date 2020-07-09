Rihanna poses with her new collection of exclusive dresses, Beautiful !

SAVAGE FENTY, a brand of computer little is associated with the famous singer Rihanna this summer with a Summer collection.

Rihanna has introduced new models of color thanks to a campaign of advertising, including what it is campaigning to change mentalities and it feels good !

The singer becomes more beautiful this summer with a new collection of small sets.

At the age of 32 years, reveals new pieces in the account of Instagram of SAVAGE FENTY with the photographs of the advertising campaign. A breath of fresh air arrives in the world of costume.

Savage Fenty, summer collection

For the spring-summer collection, the interpreter of Diamonds has taken the poses in a set of yellow color, spicy flavor.

In Savage Fenty this summer, the yellow is very on-trend: the lace is also available, as well as the color of the blood orange, pink farts or yellow chick.

Rihanna really desire that all women feel comfortable with the clothes she creates, and to propose a new mode of inclusive, it is really crucial for your eyes.

These are women of all sizes, that she has chosen as models, the silhouettes more or less round, for this last campaign was 2020 Savage Fenty.

Remember that the sizes of the underwear of the brand ranging from XS to 4XL. the sizes vary from 80 to 120I, of the side of the high, and it is necessary to count 50 euros for a top and one of twenty euros for a fund.

With Savage and Rihanna Fenty, there is a key word : diversity !

In recent years, Rihanna has been moving away from the recording studios and has done everything to become a real successful entrepreneur.

The singer has today, therefore, several strings to his bow.

The cosmetics brand of the Slot from which it was launched, it has become a reference among all the bloggers of beauty, as the lingerie brand Wild Fenty, girls tear.

In 2018, the artist had confided in elle.comabout the brand, and the first parade of its models :

“I wanted to include all women. I wanted every woman in the scenario have different energies, origins, different body types, different stages of their femininity and of their culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated […] Women run the world at the moment and it is a shame for the men. ” she said with great pride.

