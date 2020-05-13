Rihanna pregnant? Pictures sow the seeds of doubt – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna: its about that reinforce the rumor

Wearing a velvet dress, black Givenchy, the interpreter of”Umbrella” would therefore be pregnant with her first child. A rumor further strengthened by the words of Rihanna at the microphone of an american magazine: “I’m a black woman, born to a black woman, herself born to a black woman, born to a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. This is the person that I am, the essence of what I am, it’s in my soul and my DNA”.

For the time being, the star is not expressed on this new rumor of pregnancy.