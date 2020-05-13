Rihanna pregnant ? The photo that distracts the canvas !

In the night from 12 to 13 September, Rihanna has organized a new edition of the charity gala-the “Diamond Ball” for the benefit of the association’s Clara Lionel Foundation. This association, which raises funds for education and access to health care in poor communities, has been an initiative of the singer following the disappearance of his grand-mother has cancer. Each year, the event attracts all of the biggest stars in the world of music, cinema and arts for the good cause. Rihanna is obviously the main feature, especially since the singer is a very discreet. While all his fans are waiting for nearly four years, a new album, this is another project that seems to hatch in the mind of the artist.

The picture of discord

In undeniable fashion icon, Rihanna is placed in front of the photocall for the gala, wearing an impeccable dress Givenchy black velvet. The interpreter of “We Found Love” is mounted on the stage to give a concert with his friend Pharrell Williams during the evening. The young woman of 33 years appeared sublime, but one detail has not failed to attract the attention (and voltage for that matter) of his fans. On several photos of the scene, Rihanna seems to have a pretty small belly. But the rumor was reinforced when the microphone of the magazine “Essence”, the a business woman made comments which leave one guessing : “I’m a black woman, born to a black woman, herself born to a black woman, born to a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. This is the person that I am, the essence of what I am, it’s in my soul and my DNA,” she says. He did no less for that, “Rihanna is pregnant” became one of the most talked about topics of the day.

RIHANNA IS ENCEINTEAlors no, it’s just the dress.The photo on the right date, 2 days. pic.twitter.com/aSxMpb0YfP — Jp Caunegre (@JpCaunegre) September 13, 2019

Then, pregnant, not pregnant ?

If we have obviously not the answer to this question, it suggests that this famous little belly is in fact a fold of the dress. In fact, two days before, Rihanna had her long awaited fashion show for her lingerie brand “Savage x Fenty”, she appeared ultra sexy and… the flat tummy. Especially as the star is set to unveil his ninth album in the month of December, which suggests that Rihanna wants to devote oneself completely to this new baby music.

Rihanna is in a relationship for 2016 with the heir to the saudi Hassan Jameel, but never speaks of his relationship. After stirring the tabloids there are more than ten years because of her relationship with Chris Brown, the singer wishes that we can only talk about his busy career.