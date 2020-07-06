Rihanna presents her collection of lingerie including

Rihanna is back this summer with a new collection of lingerie. The singer of 32 years, has unveiled new coins in your account of Instagram of the brand, as well as photos of the advertising campaign, that blows a wind of freshness in the middle of the lingerie.

The summer collection of Savage X Fenty

For this new collection, Rihanna has taken the poses in a set of yellow color, spicy flavor. This summer, the color is set in Savage x Fenty : the lace, in particular, is in the spotlight, with pieces of blood orange, pink farts or yellow chick.

Rihanna has always been to provide the parties in which all women can relate to. She chose to women of all sizes, the silhouettes different, for the new summer season of 2020 Savage X Fenty. As a reminder, the the sizes of the panties of the brand ranging from XS to 4XL. On the side of the bras, the sizes vary from 80 to 120I. Allow about 50 euros for a bra and twenty euros for a panties.

Rihanna celebrates diversity with Savage X Fenty

Rihanna walked away from the recording studios these past few years to become a real successful entrepreneur. The artist was able to add several strings to his bow with panache. She launched the cosmetics brand, Fenty, that it has become a reference in all beautystas, but also the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

In the interview for ELLE.com the star said about the brand, and the parade of presentation of its models by 2018 : “I wanted to include all women. I wanted every woman in the stage of different energies, of different origins, different body types, different stages of their femininity and of their culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated […] Women run the world at the moment and it is a pity for men.”

Take a look at the new models of the Savage X Fenty :