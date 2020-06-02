Rihanna presents her new lingerie model for Savage X Fenty – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna has a new model! The first photos of its next collection are already available! During these past few months, the business woman has had the heart to work. The one who celebrated his 15-year career has created new pieces to her lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty. Viewers were able to discover this original collection.

The bra and the panties flashy yellow have already fallen in love with more than one person. And because the bottom of the set has a particular design, highlighting the forms of Rihanna. This is not the first time that the beautiful poses to present its new products. In fact, Rihanna is her own muse Savage X Fenty.