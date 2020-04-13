Rihanna pushes a rant totally surreal against his fans

People and royalty

This makes chandeliers that fans of Rihanna are waiting for the release of his ninth album. But the singer can do no more than one stalking her and she did know.

With a ninth album in preparation for 2017 and several false announcements as to the date of its official release, we can say that Rihanna likes to play with the patience of his fans. A situation that has provoked a vicious reverse stick since the singer is seen now remembered almost on a daily basis the famous promise of this long-awaited album. To the point that the interpreter of “Diamonds” can do more.

Read also > Amal and George Clooney : Their superb gesture in the fight against the coronavirus

His annoyance was expressed violently in a Live on Instagram where the star took the opportunity to let go against his fans. The artist from Barbados has exploded : “Band c*nnards, she let go. If one of you asks me again when it goes out while I’m trying to save the world, unlike all of our presidents… I shoot on sight ! “

“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!” — Rihanna on Instagram Live 😂pic.twitter.com/pCOcu5X1qJ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 11, 2020

It is true that the actions of the singer have stepped up to help in the fight against the Covid-19. Thus, she has donated $ 5 million through its foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization non-profit which funds education programs, preparation and response to emergencies in the world. She has made a gift of $ 700,000 to its countries of origin to combat the shortage of respirators. The singer of 32 years has also teamed up with the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to finance emergency accommodation and meals for victims of violence in the quarantine through a gift of $ 4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund.

Read also > The wife of Bruce Willis reacts to the famous photo of her husband, confined with his ex Demi Moore

Rihanna has also been affected by the pandemic since his own father was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 of which he has fortunately given. The 66-year old man was also held to thank his daughter : “My daughter Robyn checked every day that I was doing well. Honestly, I thought that I was going to die. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She has done so much for me. I appreciate everything that she has been doing “.