Rihanna put her career on pause !

After the successful launch of its new brand Fenty it offers beauty products, clothing and accessories, Rihanna he decided to pause his music career to focus on this new project.

“Fans will have to wait.”

A source told the newspaper “The Sun” : “The ninth album Rihanna is on hiatus for an indefinite period. She wants to bring together millions of people in the beauty industry and has plans to launch a new line of products for the skin in the part of his range Fenty Cosmetics. Its range of lingerie has been so successful that it seems that it is time to beat the iron while it is hot. As soon as you posted pictures of herself while wearing underwear of the brand, sales increase. Fans will have to wait before listening R9 for that Rihanna continues to build his empire and do everything possible to become the next multi-billion dollar beauty industry. She realized that there was no money in the world of beauty in music, because record sales are falling, and the concerts are facing more and more competition.”

In addition, the launch of a new brand of skin products called “Fenty Of The Skin” has been announced and should be out in the next few months !