Rihanna puts all of the women to honor with its new collection SavageXFenty – Actu Rihanna

There are several that have been taken. In the account of Instagram, all of them have given their opinions on the fashion industry. To Kortney: “It is important to change the narrative of a specific type of body the standard of beauty.” To Sariena, it is necessary to change mentalities: “I want to see a woman who learns to redefine her own version of being sexy, wild and feel like a real star.” As to Brenda, the young woman can’t get: “I have already participated in the contest, but we think that’s almost never going to be us, we just hope. Today it is me and I take it all!”