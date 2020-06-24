Rihanna puts Assa Traoré in front of us on Instagram !

Rihanna is more committed than ever to combat racism. In his last post on Instagram, then she gives you the visibility of Assa Traoré !

Now that the time is in “Black Life Matters “Rihanna raises her voice. In his last post on Instagram, the singer it evokes the case Traoré. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Rihanna seems to the fact what makes the actu in France. While at the international level, the issue of racism and police brutality is the order of the day, the singer originally from Barbados, he adds his grain of salt.

It is, therefore, in its platformshe has chosen to evoke the case of Adama Traoré. This young black man had lost his life in 2016 after the police of the Persian (95) has been arrested.

Since then, his sister Assa Traore battle for the case of his brother not repeat. And what is more important, in order to obtain justice for Adama.

It is, therefore, this the story Rihanna highlights in your post moving. In the second, the interpreter “S. O. S “ gives you the power of this black activist, who fights with his family for the past 4 years.

“The activism of black is so powerful “, so says the singer. ” [il] it is built on a legacy of the valiant people fighting against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us “.

Case Traoré: Rihanna puts forward the sister of Adama

And that’s not all. After your text, Rihanna has listed several activists that all the world should follow,” she says. Between these figure of course the name of Assa Traoré.

It is puts also in before the work other women involved in this combat. As Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, or photographers Kimberly Latrice Jones and Emily Malan.

Women thatAssa Traoré, have contributed in its own way to change the things. It is in any case a beautiful tribute to the singer Rihanna book here.

Therefore, we show that this the story key also in out of of the Hexagon. The fact that a star like Rihanna, the drives will only strengthen the family of Adama in this desperate fight against racism and police violence.

