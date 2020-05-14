Rihanna puts in renting luxurious villa in the Hollywood Hills

Notice to fans of Rihanna, who enjoy a certain comfort : one of the villas of the singer is available for hire.

Installed in Europe for some time to continue her business, she was associated with the LVMH group to launch her collection of ready-to-wear luxury Fenty, Rihanna just put on rental one of those beautiful villas in the us. According to information reported on 15 July 2019 by the magazine “Variety“the singer of 31 years is looking for a renter for his house in the Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles. Composed of six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, the remains of 662 square meters is also comprised of a large garden with a swimming pool, a guest house and a cinema room. The price ? 35.000 dollars monthly.

Has the head of a beautiful empire real estate

The interpreter of the hit “Umbrella” had bought this villa, there are nearly three years to $ 6.8 million. In 2018, a man had entered the premises and was installed for one evening at the star while she was absent. Following this, Rihanna had tried to sell his house for $ 7.5 million, in vain. She eventually retract, deciding to opt for rental.

The artist and businesswoman has a property portfolio loaded. Rihanna is the owner of a house to $ 22 million in Barbados, a property with $ 9 million in London and an apartment in Westwood, Los Angeles, that she had purchased in 2016 to 925.000 dollars. It also has a second apartment in Century City, near Beverly Hills, she had acquired five years ago for $ 5.5 million.

Has to read also : Rihanna, moved, found one of his former professors