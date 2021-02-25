Rihanna really flirted with her model friend Cara Delevingne?

In 2017, rumors swelled about Rihanna and Cara Delevingne. Did the model really hit on the star of the R and B?

After the release of the film Valerian in 2017, Cara Delevingne reportedly fell in love with Rihanna, her co-star. The singer would have preferred to push her away. Is the rumor true? The editors of D1softball News tell you more!

Who would resist Rihanna’s charm? On this Earth, not many people! However, has the performer of Sex With Me been flirted with for all the biggest American stars? Not so sure!

A few years ago, a rumor circulated on the web: Cara Delevingne and the star of the R and B were flirting together. Indeed, she told himself that the model was struggling to seduce the beautiful Barbadian. And this, after the film Valerian was released in theaters, in 2017.

Thus, the supermodel agreed to give an interview to our colleagues at Star. And the least we can say is that the young woman did not hide her crush on the singer.

« Delevingne’s crush on her girlfriend Rihanna excommunicated her from the singer’s inner circle,” the magazine wrote. So it wasn’t reciprocal!

Indeed, Badgalriri, by her nickname, would not have appreciated at all that the actress went so far in their relationship. In fact, she would have been more than uncomfortable with it. “They smiled and posed together on the red carpet, but Ri kept his distance later.”

“They were very close but when Cara said she had feelings for Ri, things changed,” a source said. However, Gossip God quickly denied this rumor!

RIHANNA DOESN’T CARE

Indeed, our colleagues assured us that there was no discomfort between the two women. And as proof, Rihanna had shared a photo with her friend on her Instagram account.

So the one who makes her fans wait for the release of her 9th album took the pose from behind. Looks like nothing, the young woman put a hand on the supermodel’s buttocks. After all, she doesn’t refuse anything!

So Cara Delevingne was quick to write her a nice massage. “Thank you for always making me smile and of course, keeping my chubby buttocks warm.” How cute!

For her part, the model had shared a photo of her with Rihanna. The two stars were on the red carpet. However, the cliché was not the most glamorous.

In reality, the pretty blonde did not take the cleavage of her friend. “😂,” she simply wrote in the caption of its publication? It’s better to laugh than cry! In fact, the actress also added: “Cara is like all of us.

So it must be believed that the two stars of the film Valerian had a lot of fun with the rumors about them. And they chose the best of ways!