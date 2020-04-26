Rihanna released a new title, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga duet, Justin Bieber on Tiktok… Discover the good news of the day! – Actu Rihanna

By
Kim Lee
-
0
22


Rihanna unveils a collaboration

Its fans do not come back. After months and months of waiting, Rihanna has finally decided to come out of his silence. Then she was asked to leave his album in the end of the year 2019, the interpreter of “Diamonds” has decided otherwise. The artist waits for the right time to formally share his new album.

And in the meantime this famous date, the star does not leave its audience without nothing… In fact, Rihanna has agreed to collaborate with the canadian singer, PartyNextDoor. For his new album “PartyMobile”, the singer put her voice on the song “Believe It”. On the web, internet users have not hidden their joy. Next step, his own album? Case to follow…

Related Post:  the edition 2020 cancelled, Celine Dion back in 2021 ?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here