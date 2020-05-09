Rihanna released her first mascara : and this is why it is going to hit

Since she started in the beauty sphere with ‘ Fenty Beauty “, Rihanna has broken the codes and hackneyed cards of beauty. The singer repensait this area leaving a foundation declined at the outset of the multiple colors, to adapt to different skin tones. A first who led the historic brands to review their grades and expand. After having excelled in the area of the skin tone, Rihanna is attack to the next. It begins the year, not in song, but in beauty out her first mascara ” Full Frontal Volume, Amplitude & Curve “, on sale on the 16th of January next. The name already gives a dreamy and promises of a row of eyelashes also expanded as elongated. Described by the brand as the “mascara ultimate do-it-all” it is the assurance of lashes, hypnotic and pests with minimum effort. It is on his account Instagram Rihanna unveils the circumference of this cosmetics, focusing on its brush unique. With a side that lifts and raises the lash, the other part defines and curls. Rihanna gives a preview of the result on the picture. Taken in black and white, the photo shows eyelashes long and dense, while remaining natural. A perfect balance to pimp out the look without making it too. Long-wearing and resistant to moisture, it is rumored that the formula has been tested on Rihanna in the extreme conditions of her life as a singer, fashion designer, business woman.

Rihanna breaks the codes

There are a few days ago, Rihanna unveiled a selfie without makeup on Instagram. The singer is able to celebrate self-acceptance and beauty in all its forms, whether it is a call to the make-up or not. Since the beginning the singer has a creed, that of its brands of fashion and beauty from the clutches engaged. Last September, the lingerie Savage x Fenty made a point of honor to bring light to sublimate all of the body, a foot of nose to the famous show Victoria’s Secret.