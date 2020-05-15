Rihanna responds with humor to a tweet on his album! – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna doesn’t stop to wait for his fans. All are impatient to see his ninth studio album out, called “R9”, three years after the “Anti”. And the star of 31 years does not hesitate to mock gently the impatience of his fans on the social networks. This time it is a stylist of his trademark Savage X Fenty, who teases the star in a selfie posted by Rihanna, Wednesday 13 November 2019.

While the artist admits, in the caption of the photo, having spent a year “overwhelming” and apologize to all of his loved ones have been absent, one of his team members commented on the publication by asking him about the release of his album: “Where is the album could****?”. A note to tease the star who is being questioned from all sides on his new album. Without abandoning his sense of humour, the star replied: “I don’t need that kind of negativity in my life! BLOCKS.”