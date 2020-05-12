Rihanna reveals her chest in bra is very sexy !

Rihanna is rising up the temperature on the social networks. The singer has posted sexy bra on Instagram.

Rihanna has unveiled her new collection Savage X Fenty. The singer appears sexy in her bra on Instagram and she ignites the canvas.

Several years ago, Rihanna has left the music to mount several brands. Thus, it has created Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand. And then, she has also created Savage X Fenty where it the wind of the lingerie.

The starlet knows a big success with its two brands, and she does everything to highlight the body of women. Thus, it proposes to the lingerie Savage for all sizes and all body types.

Rihanna became an icon in the field of fashion and beauty. Thus, it creates a sensation, and it unveiled its all-new collection of lingerie. Also, she did not hesitate to choose it as the model to promote its brand.

Because of this, a few hours ago, the singer did you blush her fans on Instagram. In fact, the star is displayed in lingerie violet !

Rihanna sexy for her new collection !

Rihanna knows how to highlight its products, and it arises very often in lingerie to show her collection Savage X Fenty. Thus, Monday, may 11,the singer is shown in a bra on Instagram.

It can be found in the lingerie violet and she feels very comfortable. The starlet is putting her forms of dream before and she is more sexy than ever. And then, she did not hesitate to play with his look to attract all the fans.

Thus, Rihanna has a lot of buzz about it on Instagram. Thees fans are likely to be under the spell of its last photo. Moreover, they have left a lot of compliments and she may well know a big success.

” The way you look right through my soul “said a fan. ” A queen “said another fan. Finally, there is no doubt that the fans are going to be many wanting to copy the look and feel of the star and to buy the Savage X Fenty !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) the 11 May 2020 11 :16 PDT

