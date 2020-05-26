Rihanna richer than the queen of England herself !

Rihanna now resides in England, has made its entry in the list of personalities of the wealthiest in the country… beyond the queen Elizabeth.

Queen of pop, the patron saint of fashion, and now richer than the Queen of England itself, Rihanna has not finished to surprise us ! Domiciled in England since last year, the entry in the list of personalities of the wealthiest in the country has just been established by the Sunday Times. The 282nd place, Rihanna proves to be the musician in the most wealthy in the country ! Behind it is the singer Adele or ink Elton John.

As to queen Elizabeth, it appears in the 372e rank of the list. It is much less than in the previous year or it was the 356ème place. Today his personal fortune would amount to 350 million pounds ($392 million euros) compared to 370 million pounds (415 million euros) in the last year… This major loss would be due to renovation work necessary in some salons of Buckingham Palace. In fact, there had not been redecorated since 1952 !

Rihanna patron saint of its luxury brand : it works !

Sales of records, tickets for concerts, the launch of its brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, followed her line of lingerie…. Rihanna is a business woman at the highest level ! At only 32 years of age, the fortune of the musician would be nearly 468 million pounds (525 million euros).

You are probably wondering who is the man and the woman the most rocks of England…? It is Kirsten Rausing with 12.1 billion pounds (13.5 billion euros). It has a third of the packaging company Tetra Pack.

For the man the more fortunate, you are going to be surprised by this, as it is John Dyson. The inventor of the vacuum cleaner of the same name. He moves up to the top of the ranking with 16.2 billion pounds (18.2 billion euros).

Read also : Cleopatra