Rihanna says she will continue to eat whatever she wants

The singer said in a recent interview that she will not deprive herself from eating the things she likes …

Rihanna assured that as much as she wants to take care of her figure, she will not “deprive herself” of any food. Even more so now that the most anticipated end of the year dates arrive.

The 32-year-old star always tries to ‘eat right’ and works out regularly but ensures that doesn’t stop her from eating the higher calorie treats when cravings hit her.

“On a daily basis I will eat well, but at the same time, I will not deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, I’m going to eat it. I will also exercise three or four times a week; feeling healthy is important to me ”, he justifies.

In other news, the singer was highly praised for the recent show for her brand Savage X Fenty, due to the inclusion and diversity she exhibited.

She told Closer magazine: “Diversity is so much more than color. As women, we have different shapes, different sizes, and inclusion is so important that we don’t want anyone to feel left out. Diversity is something that should be celebrated and I hope that is what we are doing, ”she said.