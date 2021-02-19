Rihanna has released the big game for the promotion of her book! The bombshell posted a very sexy photo with her Rihanna book. We show you…

Bomb alert! Rihanna hit again! Indeed, the singer has made an impression by showing herself almost naked to promote her book on Instagram! And her fans loved it! We let you discover her sexy photo in the rest of the article!

When it comes to getting people talking about her on the web, Rihanna never does things halfway! Indeed, the singer is the queen of provocation! And she doesn’t hesitate to make tons of them to make the buzz!

The pretty brunette is used to posting steamy shots on her profile. Between her sexy shoots at the beach, her sensual looks, and her promotional campaigns, the It girl is always a sensation!

Many Internet users follow the artist to take their eyes off her. Indeed, Rihanna has more than 91 million followers on her Instagram page. Incredible!

The bomb then uses the famous social network to spoil its fans with never-before-seen photos. And the least we can say is that they are not at the end of their surprise!

Yesterday, Rihanna released the big game to show her new Rihanna book in XXL version. And it’s amazing! Rihanna sexy to remind fans that she has released her Rihanna Book!

RIHANNA HALF-NAKED TO PROMOTE HER BOOK XXL!

The It girl improvised a steamy shoot in her pool. She then shows up in a mini bikini swimming in the water.

The star wears a sequined swimsuit that perfectly enhances her chest. It stretches at the edge of the pool to give a stunning view of its cleavage. We love it!

But that’s not all! The star also takes advantage of this sensual pose to draw the attention of her fans to another detail! Indeed, the bomb has a brand new version of her Rihanna book behind it!

As a reminder, the artist had published an unpublished photo book with more than 500 pages a few years ago! Today, the bomb decided to go further and release a gigantic version of her work.

In the shot, Rihanna poses next to her book to show her waist. And surprise! The book is 3 times bigger than her!

This announcement has therefore had the effect of a bomb on the Web! Indeed, Rihanna’s sexy shot has amazed Internet users. And they fell in love with her new book XXL.

“Unbelievable! I want it”, “You are splendid”, “What a bomb! it makes you want to see more in your book,” A Real Queen! Bravo”, “OMG! It’s hot,” reads one of the many reactions on Instagram.

No doubt, Rihanna hit very hard with this new project! And the singer is in danger of wreaking havoc with her Rihanna Book XXL!