Rihanna sexy with sunglasses in Fenty !

On his account Instagram, Rihanna appears with oversized sunglasses green, signed Fenty. His fans want to tear them up !

In his latest publication on his account Instagram, Rihanna reveals latest sunglasses Fenty. His fans are green with jealousy ! MCE gives you more details.

This is no longer a secret. Rihanna is part of the biggest fashion icons. In fact, when the lovely Barbadian wearing a garment or an accessory, everyone wants to turn !

The evidence with its latest swimwear collection of his trademark Savage x Fenty. Yes, the performer of “Sex With Me” spell new pieces for this spring – summer.

Thus, the girlfriend of the rapper Drake designs clothing is very colorful, with hearts or stars. And the least we can say is that its fans are really guns !

But that’s not all ! The imagination of Rihanna’s don’t stop there. While his audience is waiting for his ninth album with impatience, it is fun to create new products for Fenty.

Indeed, the latter prefer devote themselves to the mode rather than the music at this moment in time. Indeed, it is enough to see his latest posts on Instagram, to believe it !

Rihanna is canon

On her account Instagram, Rihanna loves to show his fans all his new parts. But also its new beauty products and accessories.

Just like its gorgeous sunglasses... green ! Yes, Badgalriri, his name on this social network, dare all ! The beautiful Barbadian wants to break the traditional codes.

And the least we can say is that fans of Rihanna are completely under the charm of this pair of glasses. The proof in the comments !

“🔥🔥 I need to! “,” I’m going to buy them all at once 😏 thank you !!! “, or “My birthday is the 17th of may, send me this pair for free 😂😂” They want it all !

