Rihanna : she rolls “Rihannazine”, magazine ultra-inspiring

“For me, this number is very speciali-D represents the change and culture. It celebrates the people that redraw progressively the edges of the fashion, music, art and activism, and who are working towards a future that is more inclusive and more diverse” builds on Rihanna as an editorial. Nice note of intent. Inclusive and diverse, this number is coordinated by the editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm promises to be, and not a little.

On the pages that will criss-cross the voice of the most militant and bold, we like to put forward at the time of the great revolts feminists. The word of the writer, the british Zadie Smith for example, but also that of the actress, producer, and writer Lena Waithe (Master of None, Dear White People, Queen & Slim), without forgetting the R and B singer named Kelela. This number is therefore the opportunity to highlight black women, activists, entrepreneurs, and creative, too often marginalized from mainstream media.

Not simply a golden opportunity, but an opportunity, “monumental”, provides us with the actual editor-in-chief of the magazine i-D. And we doubt, at the heart of this process of drafting is not like the others had to gravitate a role model just as non-standard. Who better, therefore, that the interpreter of Diamonds ? That is, “the woman who fully embodies the charisma, uniqueness, boldness and talent, an engine of change, authenticity, diversity, and empowerment of women”, welcomed non Alastair McKimm. Girl power.