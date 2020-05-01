Rihanna she will stop her musical career after “R9” ?

Not having released anything since ANTI, Rihanna is expected at the turn. The singer will she put an end to his career after the release of “R9” ?

Here is a time that Rihanna has offered nothing to its fans, in terms of music. The patron saint of Fenty does not appear to close to unveil the new album, which arouses so much enthusiasm. Some are even afraid of it taking its final bow after “R9 “… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Fans of Rihanna are in torment : to cause, Rihanna has still not “saved the world “. In fact, her fans (and her ex Drake the first) waiting for R9 with impatience.

Yet, at the dawn of the month of may, still nothing on the horizon. Of course, the containment may be slowed its rate of production.

However, some fear that the return in the backs of Rihanna does not mark the end of his career… It must be said that Huey is in stand-by music since ANTI.

Since its 8th installment, the Bad Gyal of Barbados has only a few feat. But not the shadow of its new musical project that worries her so much !

The question of whether it is really going to take it out one day. R9 sign-t-he end of the career music by Rihanna ?

End of career for Rihanna ? She wants to start a family

A lot of fans know that. The interpreter “Rude Boy “ said to Vogue UK she had sooner or later start a family and to have children.

In an interview with the magazine, she expressed the desire ofraise 3 or 4 children. It is therefore a sacred tribe to raise…

If she has no sweetheart on the horizon, it seems ready to use all means for make a baby. Including all alone !

“I have the impression that the company wants me to say : ‘you have everything wrong’. It reduces your status as a mom if there is no father in the lives of your children “, she said.

“Love is the only thing who can really educate a child “, is convinced she. These children, if she wants, she will be so !

It is, moreover, fixed as the deadline for a dozen years. Yes, Rihanna has already 32 years old, and we know that raising a child is not easy.

That being, to stop his career would mean turning his back to his entire community that supports it. That said, this does not appear to be a brake to Rihanna, who seems determined to have a child.

Who says family, says free time to deal with it. As a business woman, the star will therefore have to trim on facets of his career.

Rihanna: her music, a passion among many others ?

Recently, Rihanna is patron saint of fashion. In fact, it is leading Fenty, a subsidiary of the LVMH group.

It is the first leader black within the group of Louis Vuitton. A business that manages it so such an empress of fashion.

It is necessary to say thatmusic, she no longer has anything to prove anymore. After all, his career is still long and 8 studio albums.

Especially as she has tried all styles, R & B, pop, independent, passing by Reggae and rock. In fact, Huey is a real woman chameleon, able to adapt to any.

And most importantly, the music is only one talent among many others. Would she therefore made the tour of his musical career ?

The-Dream, a friend rapper has even told her to Complex it no one spoke “not that much music” with the singer… If Rihanna is inspired, it is, in part, to their common passion for beautiful clothes.

Besides, at the end of the year, Robyn Fenty, his real name, said to Vogue the music was “this strange language that connects me to them.” “Them “, what are his fans.

“Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie, it all started with the music “, she said. “It was my first contact in the world “she continued.

It was, therefore, aware that a break would be a bad move of com. If the music is at the centre of everything, it is clear that she wants to try out new horizons and not to be confined to a domain.

R9: an album cursed ?

At the time of the Covid-19, fans are expecting more than ever this new album. To the point where some were hoping that Rihanna “saves the world “ with R9.

Some even see this pandemic as a “punishment divine “because Rihanna has not released anything. It is what it is !

This seems a little far-fetched, however, fans have joked on Twitter saying that Huey had to “save the world “ in revealing to the big day. A gag that starts to irritate Badgal Riri at the highest point.

It will also be noticed that as soon as you hear the album, Huey’s share to a quarter turn. To believe that it was not the same enthusiasm as his fans.

When her ex gave her the idea, she has even calmed down his anger, stating : “that one brings the water to Drake “. Proof that she already wants to hear any more of R9.

Besides, even the name does not convince. “I think to call it that, without doubt thatto me, they have harassed her with it ; ‘R9, R9, when R9 is going to come out ?’ “, she says.

Finally, most recently, Rihanna came out of its hinges. “If one of you, you son of a p***, ask me questions about my album again, so that I’m trying to save the world unlike your presidents… I shoot on sight ! “.

Yes, in this period of a pandemic, Huey does everything she can to save the world. The star has donated $ 2 million to the State of New-York, and almost 5 million dollars to the poorest regions affected by the sars coronavirus.

A nice gesture which proves that R9 is the least of his worries. Fans will have to share things and take their evil in patience.

