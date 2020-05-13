Rihanna singles: Chris Brown will he try to get it back? – Actu Rihanna

This is THE news which agitates the twittosphère for a week. Rihanna was separated from Hassan Jameel, after three years of relationship. The singer, now single would be a heart to take. What do many people including Chris Brown, his ex !

According to a source who spoke with Hollywood Life, the performer of the “Tempo” would have been touched to learn that Huey was no longer in a relationship with his billionaire. But he will not attempt anything because it is filled of happiness with his children and his wife Ammika today. “Chris is always affected by everything relating to Rihanna to know that she is single, it is crazy for him. But it gets bad because he is really happy with Ammika. They try to see where their relationship will lead them, then mix Rihanna all of it will ruin its chances that it works out between them”, tells the story of the close to the star.

Chris Brown violent with Rihanna

The love story between Rihanna and Chris Brown date of 2006. The two artists split in 2009 after the singer had beaten his girlfriend. In the documentary is dedicated to “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”, released in 2017, Chris Brown said: “I always love Rihanna”.

He also made reference to the violence that he has inflicted on the interpreter of “Diamonds” and for which he was sentenced to 180 days of work of general interest: “I’ve beaten up and his lip was open. And when I saw it, I went into a state of shock, I said to myself: “Damn, why did I hit her like that?””.

Rihanna close to A$AP Rocky today

To forget Hassan Jameel, which she just split up, Rihanna takes advantage of the good times alongside A$AP Rocky. The singer has been photographed with the rapper at a concert in tribute to A$AP Yams. The two artists seemed to spend a pleasant moment in the backstage of the show.

The rumors are also well underway on a possible reconciliation with her ex, Drake. The interpreter of “Hot Line Blings” was also present during this evening. But the two friends would not be left together.