Rihanna speaks on his next album: ‘I can do what I want’

In an interview for ‘Vogue’, Rihanna has finally addressed the subject that burns the lips of all her fans: her next album. However, the singer has not said too much no more, not responding accurately to the key question: when will he? In the middle of a pandemic, it is almost certain that the fans of Huey will need to be extremely, extremely patient before you discover the disk of the beautiful.

However, the singer has shared some juicy details about this new opus, confirming, inter alia, that it will be a beautiful and a disc reggae!

She said: “I do not want my albums to be like themes. There are no rules. There is no format. There is just good music, and when I feel, I would. (…) I feel that I don’t have a borders. I’ve done everything, I’ve done all the tubes, I tried all genres, and now I’m open to any proposal, I can do what I want.”

And as for the release date, the star replied in all simplicity: “I can’t say when. But I’m working aggressively on the music.”

In the meantime, Riri is dedicated as ever to his beauty brand whose success is only growing, as well as numerous other projects! Currently, the star is obviously in confinement as the rest of the planet during the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, and it has recently decided to offer his help.

In fact, Riri has made a very generous donation to the State of new york, which recorded a large number of cases of coronavirus, which causes an important need of supplies suited for the hospitals and the nursing staff.

On Twitter, governor Andrew Cuomo said: “I would like to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for the donation of personal protective equipment is necessary in the State of New York. We are very grateful for your help and that of many others who have taken over.”