Rihanna speaks on Instagram: “This year has been overwhelming!” – Actu Rihanna

The year of the artist has, indeed, been busy between working on new music, with a view to the upcoming release of a new album and his work as a business woman with her fashion house luxury Savage X Fenty and cosmetics Fenty Beauty. The star “a little overwhelmed” sorry!

Rihanna: an album in 2019?

What is the ninth studio album of the star which should be out before the end of the year 2019? No information has been given even if the project seems well advanced.

In an interview with Vogue magazine US, the star has issued details on its next drive: “I tell myself that it is an album inspired by reggae, or infused reggae, she confided in the columns of the magazine. It doesn’t sound like reggae typical that we know, but we will find a few elements of reggae in all of the securities (…) The reggae I’ve always liked. It is in my blood. No matter that I’m not really attached to that culture or the environment in which I grew up, it never leaves me. It gives me always the same pleasure. Although I have explored other musical genres, it was time to go back to something that I had not contested completely in terms of music.”