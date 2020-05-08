Rihanna speaks out on the delayed output of his new album: “I like to annoy my fans” – Actu Rihanna

Fans of Huey get impatient! The singer never ceases to teaser the output of “R9”, his new album, sharing the last several months of photos of her in the studio, or even funny videos to sow the doubt…

While Rihanna enjoys her fans inconsolable, she comes to reveal brief information on her new album on Entertainment Tonight. And the star said still not enough. On the release date of his opus as expected, it reveals simply : “Follow“. It mocks, even kindly to his audience: “I like to annoy my fans a little bit… But I am upset too! So they deserve it.“That’s clear !

Rihanna : a star in the mode

Fans of Rihanna are going crazy! They can console themselves with the clothes and makeup that the star creates. The singer has also entrusted on his success in fashion, to Entertainment Tonight:

“This trip has been incredible. It is a lot of work, it is necessary to stay true to yourself. I’ve always wanted to do things that I love and that I am passionate about. Fashion, be creative, do some of these things, can-at any point-of-sale, I still love it.“