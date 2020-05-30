Rihanna, Steve Carrell, Barack Obama, Omar Sy… celebrities undertake

Nearly thirty years after the case of Rodney King, whose beating by police in Los Angeles had triggered riots unprecedented in 1992 in the city and across the country, police violence on racism flare up again in the United States. Monday, may 25, George Floyd, an African-American, 46 years old, died after his arrest in Minneapolis. On a video that has gone around the world, you hear him complain of not being able to breathe, while a white policeman the rest on the ground, one knee pinning her neck. In spite of the supplications of the man, and those of passers-by worried, the representative of the forces of order continued to plunge as well, even after his loss of knowledge.

“No justice, no peace”

Images unbearable that cause a wave of indignation throughout the country, especially as the authorities have been slow to respond. After several nights of riots in Minneapolis, one of the four police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd has finally been arrested. Relieved of his duties, Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday may 29 “murder (3rd degree) and manslaughter” and placed in detention, said the prosecutor of the county of Hennepin.

But the riots continued on that night in Minneapolis and spread to other cities in the country. While chaos reigns, and that a CNN journalist was arrested and handcuffed by the police in full direct, the internet users are also mobilized on the social networks, and several celebrities reacted to the death of George Floyd.

Actors Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, or Ben Schwartz have made a donation to the association Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays particular guarantees of the poorest Americans, and have made it known by posting the keyword Matched on Twitter. Carl Weathers has relayed a petition that he signed, asking for the arrest and indictment immediate “of the 4 police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd”.

I just signed a petition to demand that the 4 police officers involved in murdered George Floyd be’s arrested and charged immediately. You should too: https://t.co/zqaXjpxAcc #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) May 27, 2020

“If the intentional killing is the appropriate response to crimes of ‘drugs’ or ‘rebellion in the course of the inquiry’… Then what is the appropriate response to a murder ???”, questioned the singer Rihanna. For his part, former president Barack Obama has entrusted to us to share the “distress” millions of Americans who “being treated differently on the basis of race is tragically, painfully and in a way enrageante ‘normal’, whether in their relations with the health system, with the judicial system, jogging in the street or just watching the birds in a park”.

If intentional MURDER is the fit result for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/iK9SYkaAGb — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 30, 2020

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

French settlers in the United States, Omar Sy and DJ Snake have also taken a position. “Justice for George Floyd, for all the victims of police violence and their relatives. The injustice of what it is / where it is / where it comes from, is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE and for ALL”, tweeted the actor. “No justice, no peace”, for his part, wrote the musician.

Justice for George Floyd,

for all the victims of police violence and their relatives. The injustice of what it is / where it is / where it comes from,

is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE and for ALL. pic.twitter.com/l5yhuDucWW — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 30, 2020