Rihanna surpasses the Beatles and JAY-Z in the “Hot 100” by PartyNextDoor

Even if it has not released an album for over four years, Rihanna remains a force on the music scene.

A week ago, PARTYNEXTDOOR came out her new single, Believe Iton the platforms of streaming, featuring with Rihanna. According to the statistics Chart, “Believe It” is entered in the Top 100 of the Billboard charts at number 23.

The output of this single, where she poses very briefly for the chorus, it has allowed him to save her 51st title in the Top 40 in the ranking of the Billboard Hot 100. This song, which appears on the new album of PND, PARTYMOBILE, is the feature debut of Rihanna for almost four years. In addition, the early success of the title gives to the singer with 51 hits in the Top 40 who push her to surpass the Beatles.

Rihanna, who counts now 51 titles that have reached the Top 40, exceeds the performance of her mentor Jay-Z and even the Beatles in the charts. As such, where it poses very briefly for the chorus, also allows the artist to 32 years of age to register in the HOT 100 in three decades (2000, 2010 and 2020). Rihanna is now the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 success in the Top 40.

Last February, the album Anti Rihanna is entered in the history because it was featured on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive years since its release in 2016, making her the first artist black female to achieve such a feat.

The artist is also on the cover of the may issue of Vogue on which it appears to be wearing a durag, a” powerful symbol of black culture “as noted by the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Edward Enninful. On his ninth album is highly anticipated, baptized R9, Rihanna indicates that they do not want her albums are thematic.

“There are no rules. There is just good music, and if I feel good, I’m going to share it “. It confirms that an album of reggae is, however, well in the pipes. “I have the impression not to have limits. I’ve done everything, I’ve done some hits, I tried all the genres. Now, I am very open. I can do what I want “.