Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and other stars support the power failure on Tuesday

Celebrities participate in Blackout Tuesday.

The social media users use Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to post pictures of the black squares as symbols of solidarity with the black community.

The movement has gained momentum after Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang launched #TheShowMustBePaused in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and “countless other black citizens at the hands of the police”, the initiative of website said. According to the website, the movement has been created “in respect of the racism and inequities of long-standing which exist from the boardroom to the boulevard”. The music leaders have clearly indicated that they would not be business as usual on June 2, and have encouraged other industry leaders to do the same.

“It is a day to take the pace of a conversation, honest, thoughtful, and productive on the actions we must undertake collectively to support the black community,” said a message on the Web site.

The movement grew and soon people beyond the music industry have contributed to the failure of social media.