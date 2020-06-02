Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and other stars support the power failure on Tuesday

Celebrities participate in Blackout Tuesday.
The social media users use Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to post pictures of the black squares as symbols of solidarity with the black community.
The movement has gained momentum after Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang launched #TheShowMustBePaused in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and “countless other black citizens at the hands of the police”, the initiative of website said. According to the website, the movement has been created “in respect of the racism and inequities of long-standing which exist from the boardroom to the boulevard”. The music leaders have clearly indicated that they would not be business as usual on June 2, and have encouraged other industry leaders to do the same.
“It is a day to take the pace of a conversation, honest, thoughtful, and productive on the actions we must undertake collectively to support the black community,” said a message on the Web site.
The movement grew and soon people beyond the music industry have contributed to the failure of social media.
Rihanna showed its support and its brand, Fenty, also.
“We do not keep the silence and we do not maintain a standing”, indicates a communiqué of the company. “The fight against racial inequalities, the injustice and the racism direct does not stop at financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues from all sectors, we are proud to participate in #blackouttuesday. “
The organization then announced the closure of its business on a global scale for the whole day. “This is not a day off, it is a day to reflect and find ways to make real changes”, continues the press release. “This is a day for #pullup.”
Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Kylie Jenner, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively, Chris Harrison, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Alba and most of stars have also participated in the movement.
however, Lil Nas X believed that the initiative will “slow down” the momentum.
“I know you want to say, but … brother saying stop posting for a day is the worst idea ever,” tweeted the artist, “Old Town Road”, adding later: “I really think that this is the time to push as hard as I do not think that the movement has never been as powerful. We don’t need to slow it down by not publishing anything. We need to disseminate information and be as strong as ever. “
He also wrote that “it does not help” and that people “need to see what happens”.
“Not trying to advertise, but what happens if we post links to donations and petitions on Instagram at the same time instead of black images,” he writes.
In addition, some celebrities, including Kehlani, Lizzo and Kumail Nanjiani, urged the participants not to use the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter with their messages for a good reason.
“Hey everyone, when you post your black square, please do not use the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter as it floods the search hashtag with just black images instead of information,” said the artist “Truth Hurts”. “So, if you are going to publish a black square, display a black square and say so, but don’t hashtag.”
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “