Rihanna : the singer is rising up the temperature with a plate of incendiary

Rihanna knows how to crank up the temperature on the social networks. On the occasion of the release of his new collection of fine lingerie, the star has posted a template for the less sexy ! What delight of many viewers, came the compliment by the thousands.

While many fans are still waiting and always the release of his next album, Rihanna, she, clearly benefits of the sun, near the coconut trees. In fact, the star spends a good time on his home island, Barbados, confined with his family due to the strong expansion Covid-19. Nevertheless, it is out of the question for the business woman forget about the business. Indeed, on the occasion of the release of its new line of lingerie after his mark Savagethe singer proudly posed with unpublished pieces, all the more sexy one than the other ! What lighting the Canvas and delight its community, very active on the social networks. After all, who better than the creator itself to represent its brand ?

The people are conquered

Rihanna is more rare since it has created its two entities, Fenty Beauty and Savage. But it is clear that internet users don’t care. In fact, with almost 8 million likes in its last publication, it seems obvious that the star is still a important place in the hearts of his fans. And the laudatory comments also appear in number “Beautiful“, “Thank you for this gift“, “What a wonderful view to start the month ! Thank You Rihanna !“. However, some forget that the protected Jay-Z has promised a return to music very soon “You’re beautiful, but we still waiting for your next album!“. This has the merit of being clear !

To find this photo very hot, here it is.