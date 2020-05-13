Rihanna : the star arrives on the platform, the TikTok !

Rihanna has once again proved that it is at the forefront of the new digital. A few hours ago, the beautiful has created an account on a social networking booming : Tiktok.

Fans of Rihanna will be happy. After having been disappointed not to have been able to discover the new album of their idol in the year 2019, that’s a new one, which should satisfy more than one. The beautiful Barbadian has opened an account on a music app that continues to gain in popularity : TikTok. Landed on the platform with zero subscriber, the artist’s account now 34 200and this, in just a few hours. Pleasantly surprised, the Navys (fans of Rihanna) even went as far as to investigate the because of this landing :” It will take advantage of the app for the promo of his next album ! “,” R9 is going to happen on Tiktok “. The star did however nothing posted for the time being.

A platform that has surpassed Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram

With nearly 500 million active users in the world, TikTok has become the mobile application the most downloaded, positioning themselves in front of the giant Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Its principle is simple and entertaining : it allows you to create clips videos crack, with visual and audio effects. The face of a community can like, comment and share the content. Several personalities have already given in to this new phenomenon of fashion. Now, you can find Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, and now Rihanna (among others). Who will be the next(e) ?