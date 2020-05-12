Rihanna, the star of a thousand clichés

Rihanna, on the night of the launch of his book of the same name in New York on October 11, 2019. Evan Agostini/AP/SIPA

The world of pop stars is a race to the millions, where numbers are seven-or nine-digit more abstract (number of clicks, followers, the accretion of sales or streaming) are supposed to locate them on the barometer of the worldwide popularity. At the very top, Beyoncé and Rihanna are arguing for years that the title of queen of pop.

But, while the first short-circuiting the traditional channels of promotion, to make his albums events transmedia, Rihanna built an empire in which the music, in spite of his career with 280 million records sold, is more anecdotal. A pair of sneakers for the brand of sportswear Puma, the historical status as the first spokesmodel black of the house of Dior, a makeup line in collaboration with LVMH launched with great fanfare in 2017 (Fenty Beauty), followed by a clothing brand, this year… Rihanna is an artist, a work of art, a business woman, an activist ? Hard to say, and, after all, why choose ?

Shows editor

Last adventure artistic-media date : a beautiful book, soberly entitled Rihanna, goes back, more than five hundred pages and a thousand photos, on the life and work of the interpreter of Diamonds. This “visual biography” of nearly seven pounds, derived from several tens of thousands of copies, sold 140 euros, is a beautiful blow of pub for Phaidon, the renowned editor of Lucian Freud, Olafur Eliasson, or Willem de Kooning. Reached by phone, Deborah Aaronson, his vice-president, stated that he intended to give readers an insight into the life of Rihanna : “She is on tour, gets a tattoo, goes to a fashion show, is on holiday with his friends… And of course, there’s the regular appointment : Coachella, the Met Gala, the ceremony of the Grammy Awards… “

“Rihanna is positioning itself as a Madonna contemporary. “Fabien Baron, art director

Compilation of images all over instagrammables each other, Rihanna (the book) inducted him into the singer-a business woman-activist-icon artist herself, mistress of a storytelling cleverly orchestrated. “Rihanna is positioning itself as a Madonna contemporaryanalysis the artistic director Fabien Baron. In everything she does, there is a message. She assumes his body, did not hesitate to say what she thinks, but, at the same time, it is politically correct : it defends the rights of women and minorities, and knows very well that the time is not iconoclasm. Shock with images, it is not in tune with the times. “

You still 46.73% of this article to read. The suite is restricted to subscribers.