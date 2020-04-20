Rihanna : the sublime in this dress coming years 90

She has the world at his feet for a long time, yet it continues to subjugate. Rihanna is the queen of all fields : from music to fashion to cosmetics. For the launch of its new star product of its cosmetic brand, the now unavoidable Fenty Beauty, the artist has taken pose for a photo session amazing. Wearing a simple dress, white satin very nineties, Rihanna ignites the target. The dress makes the curves of the star in value thanks to the lightweight fabric and its cut slightly notched at the level of the neckline, leaving one of many tattoos from that which is slow to release his ninth album. Of course, the makeup Rihanna is highlighted with the lighting subtle and the scene worked.

The satin dress, the safe value

In any occasion dress in satin can we save the day. Icon of the 90’s worn by Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, the naked satin has made a triumphant return to the at the same time as the huge wave vintage. The dress effect baby doll will be all good in a evening dressy with a pair of stilettos or heeled sandals, but will also make its small effect in version day with sneakers. For the more cautious, why not put on a white t-shirt or a turtleneck black below ? So, if you are insured, this will be canon.