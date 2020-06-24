Rihanna to sign an open letter to the reform of the police !

Rihanna and other artists are displayed committed in the face of police violence. Have signed a charter of reform.

Rihanna is very much involved in the face of racism against Blacks in the united States. As well, the singer has signed a letter to the reform of the police.

Rihanna knows a great success all over the world, and the singer is followed by more than 84 million subscribers on Instagram. Because of this, it is the intention to be very influential, and did not hesitate to pass messages to their fans.

Since the death of George Floyd, the singer is very rise and she denounces racism against Black people. Then, it also highlights the many cases of police violence against african americans in the country.

So, they post many messages and it is compatible with Black Lives Matter. However, with other stars, Rihanna, was even more far away.

In fact, the actress wants to make things happen and in a radical way. Because of this, with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has signed a letter for a reform.

Rihanna asks for a reform of the police !

On the 23rd of June, a letter signed by Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber came to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives. The stars want this the last ” yes ” vote to the Justice in the matter of the Police Act of 2020.

The letter of the star turns Black before Lives Matter. She wants to show that many the artists are committed against the police violence.

” In the communities of the music and entertainment we believe that Black lives matter and have pointed the finger after a long time for the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens “we can read there.

And then, Rihanna and other stars who have criticised the police of racism that mistreats Black people. Thus, the letter remember that these” they are not above the law” .

Finally, this letter speaks of the reform” establish a culture of responsibility, fairness and respect worthy of the badge (police officer)“. For the moment, no one knows what will be the impact of the charter of the stars in the country.

