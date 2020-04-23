Rihanna unveils a blush perfect for summer !

On his account Instagram, the brand of Rihanna : Fenty Beauty has unveiled the blush really perfect to spend her summer. The fans love it !

Despite the containment, the brands continue to be very active on the social networks or even on the internet sites. This is particularly the case of the mark Fenty Beauty of Rihanna doing everything possible to attract new buyers.

In these times of confinement, many shops are on the brink of bankruptcy. The brands, meanwhile, do the best that she can to get by like that of Rihanna. It is therefore quite naturally that they are more than ever these on the social networks.

On Thursday 23 April, the brand Rihanna has shared a new photo on his account Instagram. In these times quite difficult, it has brought a little bit of color in the lives of his fans.

In fact, it has also unveiled an all-new blush in the pink tones to dark. The new blush the singer also made it a tobacco in the world. Many people compete already on the website of the artist.

Rihanna is very proud of its new blush Fenty Beauty

In the caption of his photo Instagram, the brand Rihanna has also written : “It made us blush ! We could have a ” Crush on Cupid.” Our cream blush in soft pink and fees that packs the punch in a size that is portable !

The brand of the singer has also added : “You only need a few shots of water to go from washed to fully washed⁣ ! You can find all shades of Cream Blush 10 on fentybeauty.com, @sephora and @harveynichols “ .

With her photo, the brand created by Rihanna has garnered over 22,000 “likes” in just 9 hours on the part of its fans. In the comments, these seem to be totally packaged by the product.

Many are those who wish to make the acquisition. Others have confided that they had already purchased and they adored him already. Several tutorials from beauty have seen the light of day with the product of the singer.

