Rihanna unveils her new collection Fenty

The interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ has presented its new collection inspired by the working clothes – on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week – which will be available online from 26 September on the website of Fenty.

The new collection is a ‘see-now-buy-now’ – a practice unheard of in the middle of the haute couture and luxury fashion, which allows the public to buy a new collection a few hours or a few days after his presentation at a parade – and also offers graphic t-shirts and a selection of pieces in jean and a sweater turtleneck black.

Moreover, Rihanna has previously revealed that she wanted women to feel “sexy” in her clothes.

She said : “The most important message is that it is a line designed by a woman for women. I want that the women feel more sexy, daring, feminine and masculine as ever.

“I am a girl that has some shapes, and if I can’t wear these clothes [issus de sa nouvelle collection], then it is not worth it. I need to see what these clothes look on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach; is that these clothes can also go to a dummy that has forms? I find that this is an important question”.

Rihanna has opted for a presentation of his collection Fenty in the form of a capsule, direct-to-consumer because she does not want to offer a simple “before-taste” to his fans, by not giving them an overview of clothing that would only be available to purchase for only a few months later.

She said: “there is no waiting period of six months, the parts are available on-the-field. This is not just a taste. You see an article, you have flashes on it, and it is up to you, because I’m like that, I want to myself the things right away”.

In addition, the singer of 31 years was held to be involved in all aspects of its brand of luxury clothing.

Jaheel Weaver, artistic director junior at Fenty, said: “She chooses each fabric, each color, each detail.”

While the creator, Matthew Adams Dolan, said: “a Lot of people imagine that it is very casual. In reality, she is very involved in every decision. It puts emphasis on the relational. It is one of the things that distinguishes you, the idea that we’re a family [professionnelle]”.

Rihanna said: “One manages to create and to understand each other, and sometimes, we don’t even need to speak, because we know what to do with it. We love the energy of the youth, and this is something on which we concentrate from a creative point of view, in everything we do”.